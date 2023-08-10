It would be extremely hard to expect enough elected officials to establish laws governing ethical behavior described by Mr. Chester, e.g., some Supreme Court justices under public scrutiny openly objected any rules be applied to them. While we still have the path to referendum by petition in Arizona, before the legislators try to block it again, let’s initiate and pass a proposition requiring all candidates running for office take an oath modeled after Mr. Chester’s list of standards before their names be printed on the ballots. This is our only way for quality control over the elected. As soon as such a proposition is drafted by some able minds and set to motion, I will participate in collecting the signatures.