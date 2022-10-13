Letter: Quality of GOP Candidates in 2022

The quality and sensibility of the Arizona GOP candidates for office this year is highly questionable. All of them are acolytes of Donald J. Trump; and In turn, Trump has endorsed them. All of them continue to insist that Trump won the presidential election despite several court cases, recounts, etc. that refute this. The GOP continues to insist that the election was "rigged"; that Trump is the true president. They believe the "Big Lie". If they believe the "big lie" is it not such a far step for they themselves to lie? Does Arizona really want people holding high public office as Governor, etc. who are given to lying? Should we actually elect those who continue to believe in disproven conspiracy theories? I for one will not! My vote goes to those who will seriously address the real issues facing us as a state.