 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Quality of GOP Candidates in 2022

  • Comments

The quality and sensibility of the Arizona GOP candidates for office this year is highly questionable. All of them are acolytes of Donald J. Trump; and In turn, Trump has endorsed them. All of them continue to insist that Trump won the presidential election despite several court cases, recounts, etc. that refute this. The GOP continues to insist that the election was "rigged"; that Trump is the true president. They believe the "Big Lie". If they believe the "big lie" is it not such a far step for they themselves to lie? Does Arizona really want people holding high public office as Governor, etc. who are given to lying? Should we actually elect those who continue to believe in disproven conspiracy theories? I for one will not! My vote goes to those who will seriously address the real issues facing us as a state.

Thomas Schell

North side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Election

My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Tru…

Letter: Reason to be pro life

I am pro-life because I am against violence and abortion is one of the most violent acts against a human being. The fetus begins to feel pain …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News