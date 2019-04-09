I have taught K-2 students in Tucson for over 40 years. Students who come from quality preschools have a distinct advantage, not only in literacy and numeracy skills, but also in social and emotional growth and development. They continue to be curious and excited about learning. They are already learning about relationships, communicating, and following a routine. In general, they are more confident as they move through their school day. Quality preschool should be available to all of our children in Pima County. I urge the County Board of Supervisors to include Quality Preschool Education in their upcoming annual budget. All of our children deserve a step up as they begin their educational careers.
Mary Jane Cera
Kino School
Reading Specialist/Director
Mary Jane Cera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.