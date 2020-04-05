Letter: Quarantined with intention

I live a quiet life in self quarantine, but I try to do my part by adhering to the guidelines that a 74 year old needs to follow to stay sane and fit: stick to a routine, exercise each day, stay in contact with my children, and get dressed each day.
For 35 years I wore a tie to work, so I still don a shirt and snazzy tie before I tackle my computer and get ready for another day of self isolation. This helps maintain a form of normalcy during this crazy time. I call this effort: “Quarantined with intention.” Dressing up makes me feel productive, engaged, and mentally alert.
And it works.
Later in the day, after I re-hang my shirt and tie, I feel like I’ve earned my time off, as I wait until I can go outside again—not wearing my favorite red tie.
Richard Dinges
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
