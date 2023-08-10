This past 4th of July we celebrated the revolution that created this great country. Taxation without representation was on of the bigger reasons we gave King George III the boot. More recently it brought to mind what the lady who is suppose to represent me in the State House said. Just like King George, Queen Justine (Wadsack) has decide that if I didn’t vote for her she doesn’t need to represent me even though I’m still paying taxes. Seems very unAmerican to me. Luckily we can all do something VERY American and throw her out next election.