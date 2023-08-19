The Queen of the Night article stated that "no one knows exactly how the plants decide when to bloom." I agree. The beautiful Queen of the Night takes her time and blooms when she wants to. I live a ten-minute drive from Tohono Chul, where the blooming just happened, but my Queen of the Night flowers opened on May 26 when there hadn't been rain in my garden for many weeks. This is one of those intriguing garden mysteries and I'm glad there is no rational explanation.