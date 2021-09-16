Letter: Questionable Construction

Let's say Karen Fann and Kelli Ward construct a state government building. Knowing it will cost a lot, they only secure $150,000 Arizona taxpayer seed money. Without open bidding, they hire an unlicensed, unbonded, uninsured company with no building experience. That company is allowed to accept unrestricted money from "donors" to offset funding shortfalls and then claim they do not have to provide detailed blueprints, information regarding who provided additional funding, actual building cost, who they sub-contracted with, their qualifications , or who is actually dictating what the building will look like. Fann, Ward, and their lawyer are happy with that and insist once the contract was awarded to a private company, the Arizona taxpayers are not allowed to see documentation related to the contract award process, coordination with outsiders, or a final inspection involving non-biased inspectors. Questions. Do you trust the integrity of this structure? Would you want to live in it? Who really owns it?
Dianne Lethaby
East side
