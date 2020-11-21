 Skip to main content
Letter: Questioning Maricopa Election Results
This is a non-partisan letter. I want the vote count in Maricopa County to be accurately reported. I'm writing just to point out the logical flaw in Senate President Karen Fann's desire to assure citizens have "100% confidence" in the election system. Trying for 100% confidence while stoking doubts is like saying, "We have to fill this bucket to the brim," while you're poking more and more holes in the bottom. The vast majority of citizens have no way to assess the accuracy of voting machines, nor do we know all the ins and outs of running an election. We rely on experts, working with elected officials, to assemble what's needed to run a fair and accurate election and to oversee it. Then we rely on our elected officials to honor our votes.

Carol Breimeier

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

