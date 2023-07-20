Pima County has moved the goal posts regarding repairing a section of River Road between Pontatoc and Swan. It is an east/west arterial and when driven regularly going in either direction you probably need a front end alignment. It is just one section of an otherwise beautifully maintained road. Residents iadjacent to this neglected stretch brought it to the attention of the Pima County Department of Transportation in June, 2022 Two residents attended their monthly meeting to be on the record with regard to its disrepair. We were advised in March, 2023 that the section was evaluated using their criteria and it was determined "poor" only to find, just recently, it was not included in their 2023/2024 fiscal plan and they changed their assessment of this section from "poor to "good"" WHY? It's as bad as it ever was!. Evaluating this section of River Road as "good" is a JOKE!