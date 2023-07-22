I am pleased to see that I am not the only person questioning a neglected section of River Road between Pontatoc and Swan (July 20, 2023). I have written numerous letters to Pima County over the last several years about its extremely poor condition and have never received any responses. In further research on the web, I find that this section of road is actually owned by the City of Tucson but maintained by Pima County through some type of intergovernmental agreement. If this is the case, I am hereby requesting that Mayor Romero, Director Credio, County Administrator Lesher, and Director Skinner investigate this matter and see what can be done to bring this section of roadway up to proper standards of "good."