Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
In her opinion piece supporting the opening of Rosemont Mine on public lands south of Tucson, Tucson Metro Chamber CEO Amber Smith missed the key points of those in opposition. There will be very significant impacts to the local environment. We should feel thankful for those who continue to question the need to do such drastic and long-lasting changes to our public lands.
Do we truly want to give up this natural and historic place forever in exchange for the boost the mine will provide to our local economy? We should leave no doubts unresolved before proceeding, because once the mining is no longer profitable no one can return what was taken.
Peter Coston
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.