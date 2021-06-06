 Skip to main content
Letter: Questioning the Campus Culture
As a University of Arizona alumna, it is with true sadness that I share this recommendation: In addition to references and test scores, prospective students and staff should take an ethics test. Given the recent scandalous conduct by alumnus Bob Baffert and basketball coach Sean Miller, I can't help but wonder what values are instilled on campus.

If ever there was a moment that leaders of honesty and integrity were needed, it is now. By creating a culture that instills and rewards these values, the University could provide a much-needed service to our country while also getting its own house in order.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

