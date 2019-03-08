The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a law unto itself. Some years ago, The Atlantic ran an article, "The Public Be Dammed," on the Corps, and it has been damming and damning before and since.
For over 90 years the Corps has been responsible for dams and navigable rivers, yet the floods and flooding continue. Why? Because the Corps is rewarded with funding to clean up the mess it was responsible for. The flooding of New Orleans, for which the Corps was entirely responsible, cost about one billion dollars. The National Review commented, "Never has incompetence been so richly rewarded." It should come as no surprise for the Corps to allow the construction of the Rosemont Mine.
Andrew Rutter
Midtown
