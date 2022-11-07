 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Questions about Tucson Opinion

How did the Blake Masters we knew turn his back on his community?

First question I had was what powerful person penned this tribute to Blake?

How many of those who signed the letter participated in it’s creation?

How many of those who signed were personal classmates of Blake?

How many of the signers have achieved as much success as Blake? How many are jealous of his success?

How many are faculty?

How many are from his class, How many are alumni who don’t know him?

Who conceived the letter?

Who recruited those who signed?

How many know the tuition of the school, salary of the headmaster and staff?

You might be surprised by the answers to these questions!

How many former CIA, Intelligence officials and related officials signed the letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russian propaganda?

Do your Due diligence!

Question authority and stand up to fake news reports!

Raul Grijalva did not attend Donald Trump’s Election, denying the Election.

Who are Election Deniers?

Question Authority!

They control us!

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

