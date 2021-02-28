Letter: Questions for two legislators

Sen. Karen Fann was quoted as saying: “When there are this many questions that people are questioning our electoral system …,” [then she believes the legislature must investigate to answer those questions]. Well, no, I don’t believe it is the legislature’s job to investigate the matters that people raise the loudest. If many constituents claimed the moon is made of green cheese, would she say we must investigate?
Separately, Rep. Chaplik has proposed a bill to allow businesses the freedom to exempt themselves out of government imposed mask requirements. Suppose a member of Parliament, or the London city council, had suggested that each business could exercise their own individual freedom to keep their lights on (and not cover their windows) during the German bombing raids on Britain in World War II?
Tim Demers
Northeast side
