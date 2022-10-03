 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Questions

re: "Weapons from Tucson-based Raytheon unit helping Ukraine”

What a jolly round-up, wrangling Raytheon press releases into a glowing tribute to our local merchant of death! All Hail Saint Javelin, Apostate to the Prince of Peace!

But is arming Ukraine to the teeth and dancing the nuclear tango with Russia really worth a few trickle-down blood bucks for our local economy?

Has making sure more things will get broken and more people killed and generations will seek revenge become some sort of community development project, the consequences for other communities be damned?

Has helping allies and sometimes their enemies, too, pile up dead civilians and soldiers become the way we honor our veterans, educate our children, care for our neighbors and elevate local culture?

And why all the casual punditry about nuclear war but nothing about the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, with 91 signatory nations so far showing the way out of this mess?

Jack Cohen-Joppa

Midtown

