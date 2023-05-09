All of us being serviced by Tucson Electric Power Company would probably like to see our electric lines buried.

Back in the day we mothballed our wonderful historic trolleys in favor of a “modern” streetcar. We installed mile after mile of overhead electric lines, enough to blanket our fair city, in order to accomplish this.

I am not a fan of the “modern” streetcar and nothing is free, someone has to pay for it. The riders should have to pay something to ride, perhaps not a lot but something and the same goes for our city buses. We all wind up paying for these services, well, except for those who don’t.

But I digress.

The question is: How many people living in neighborhoods now wanting their electric lines buried and paid for through the passing of Proposition 412 voted in favor of the “modern” streetcar?

With that being said, I’m voting in favor of Proposition 412.

Bill Kendall

Downtown