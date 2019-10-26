RE: the Oct. 20 article "Big money in Romero campaign shows need for reform."
Just finished reading the Tim Steller Sunday column and was shocked at what I read.
So we have a Democratic City Council Woman running for the Mayor's job admitting that the donors to her campaign "will be part of the decision making from now on". This is an obvious Quid Pro Quo in my eyes. If Regina Romero wins the election for Mayor of the City of Tucson, then she will favor all her donors, consulting them to make sure any decision she makes will be acceptable with these donors.
The definition of "Quid Pro Quo" is "a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something". Her donors gave her cash for her campaign, so as Mayor of the City of Tucson, she will be expected to give them something in return for their largess.
These Latino groups Tim Steller mentioned in his column have just bought themselves Democrat Mayor Regina Romero. This reminds me of the way Democrats have run the City of Chicago in the past.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
