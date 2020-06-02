Letter: Quinn Snyder ...testing problems remain

Re: the June 1 article "Testing, tracing, isolation will help Ariz. defeat virus."
Although Arizona and Pima County testing has been much discussed, some very important aspects have been under-reported.
1. What is the current status of efforts at contact tracing and isolation of known cases... and when will we have a meaningful program?
2. If you work in a hospital or health facility, why aren’t there enough tests to assess Covid status on all patients who come into your care posing risk to other patients and staff.
3. If you live in a nursing home or other high risk care facility, why don’t we yet have the testing to assure that staff who could bring you Covid are tested regularly?
As Dr. Snyder points out, the logistics of these critical testing functions are within our grasp.
Let us all work together to continue the work our public health experts have been advising for months.
Fred Fiastro MD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!