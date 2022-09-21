Letter: R.I.P. Adam

The front-page news warned that the comics were changing. The changes made to the comics and puzzles seemed a lot like being hit by a tornado. On Tuesday morning only four of Monday’s seventeen comics were still standing.

I know it wasn’t personal, it was business, but the result is that I’ll be starting my day with less humor and laughter. Among the many victims were these favorites: Crankshaft – the crusty family patriarch; Adam – the goofy but loveable father; and Zits – a group of high school kids negotiating life.

The news story suggested that the new content and advice columns would help us adjust to the evolving Daily Star. I hope my life is richer knowing that it is OK to wear suede ballet flats year-round, but I’m not sure. Funny, but not humorous. Rest in Peace my comic companions, Rest in Peace.

Michael Byers

East side