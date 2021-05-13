 Skip to main content
Letter: R.I.P Bobby Unser
Letter: R.I.P Bobby Unser

The death of race car legend Bobby Unser brought back some beautiful Tucson memories. I was 12 years old when my family moved to Tucson in 1959. My uncle, Bob Huff, owned Tucson Speedway, a 3/8 mile, dirt oval race track at Orange Grove Road and the Tucson-Phoenix Highway.

In those days, there was no IndyCar circuit and the Indianapolis 500 race cars ran once a year, on Memorial Day. The rest of the year, the Indy 500 drivers raced what were called Sprint Cars or Supermodifieds at local race tracks.

On any given Saturday night, Tucsonans could go to Tucson Speedway and watch Indy 500 drivers Parnelli Jones, Roger McClusky, Bill Cheesbourg, and Al and Bobby Unser race Tucson’s hometown hero, Hank Arnold. The cars were built and maintained by the same crews who did the Indy race cars, they didn’t have ugly aerodynamic wings on them, and the racing was spectacular. Today’s NASCAR and IndyCar races seem tame by comparison.

Brooks Keenan

Oro Valley

