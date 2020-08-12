You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Racist and sexist letter to the editor
Letter: Racist and sexist letter to the editor

Re: Biden’s VP will be politically correct (Aug 8, 2020)

I was appalled to read in your August 8 edition a letter claiming that any Black woman, nominated to be Biden’s VP, will be “inexperienced.” The writer’s concern about this is that we cannot afford “another inexperienced person,” in the name of “political correctness,” as president. First of all, every single one of the women being considered as his running mate is extremely intelligent, well-educated, articulate, highly qualified, and experienced in responsible, accountable governance and leadership, a total reversal from the current White House occupant. Second of all, the writer’s remarks are not only racist but flagrantly sexist. Eliminating this kind of underlying racism and sexism in our country is the seismic social change that many Americans, including Black Lives Matter, are demanding.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

