Letter: Rail beteween Tucson and Phoenix
With the advent of the infrastructure bill in front of Congress, Tucson has the chance to bring high speed rail between our two cities. The planning for this game changing dynamics begins now. The least disruptive route would be using the median on the 10. The train should stop in Casa Grande and Marana before reaching downtown Tucson. The benefits to our community would be enormous if handled properly.The planning for this should begin now and not wait. A committee should be set up to plan ahead.

Sheldon Feldman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

