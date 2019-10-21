In 1965 a business development panel addressing economic growth for southern Arizona briefly considered the potential of developing Guaymas as a major port, allowing for a lessening of the shipping pressure on LA. There would be rail linkages from Guaymas to the Bisbee area where there would be a junction for rail links west and links east. Such an arrangement would address several major issues ranging from job creation to enhancement of transportation links. Perhaps this is the time to think big and make an effort to address a number of related issues by looking beyond I-11. I left the area shortly after the November 1965 meeting but from all appearances nithing was done addressing the possibilities..
William Hanne
Green Valley
