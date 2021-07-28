 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rain
View Comments

Letter: Rain

  • Comments

Like the expression 'all politics is local', so is rain. Nice that you got some at your house but it only counts if it rains at mine. All Tucsonans know this but we continue to use the airport as our official rain gauge. I am not sure why since it typically doesn't rain as much there as other parts of town. I've received over twice the amount of "official rain" in July, over 3.5 inches to date. Any thought to relocating it to areas where people actually live?

Thomas Rothe

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News