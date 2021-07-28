Letter: Rain

Like the expression 'all politics is local', so is rain. Nice that you got some at your house but it only counts if it rains at mine. All Tucsonans know this but we continue to use the airport as our official rain gauge. I am not sure why since it typically doesn't rain as much there as other parts of town. I've received over twice the amount of "official rain" in July, over 3.5 inches to date. Any thought to relocating it to areas where people actually live?
Thomas Rothe
Foothills
