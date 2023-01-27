 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rainwater harvesting

The utilization of rainwater harvesting may be the answer to our water problem.

Although Germany is not considered a water-poor country, rainwater utilization in households became widespread since the 1980s. Today, about 50,000 professional rainwater plants are being installed every year mostly in new one-family houses. These plants collect exclusively water from the roof which is filtered, stored and primarily used for toilet flushing, garden watering and household laundry.

If the states and the federal government would require the building of these

rainwater plants in all new homes and require designing roofs that lend themselves

to water gathering it would go a long way.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

