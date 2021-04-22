 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: raising the cost of university classes
View Comments

Letter: raising the cost of university classes

  • Comments

Re: the April 16 article "UA gets OK to increase tuition."

I am stunned that the U of A is raising the cost of classes If anything they should be finding ways to lower the costs to attract more students and also provide much better career counseling. Right now the University is just a people throughput factory. If you want to cut costs then reduce the salaries of the professors and the University president. These guys are setting in fat city getting up to $200k/year and much more plus many benefits. Many have Teaching assistants do most of their work. I graduated 56 years ago obtained several senior technical management jobs I developed a different perspective. Many PHDs are very narrow with little understanding of their world and were certainly not worth, what I had to pay them. Educators are supposed to do just that. So, why do so many kids walk away with large debts and then work at Starbucks? Universities need to dump the Accademia mentality and become mentors and coaches to help their proteges succeed in life.

Charles Blackstock

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball coaches

Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men's coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Barnes…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News