Letter: raising the cost of university classes

Re: the April 16 article "UA gets OK to increase tuition."
I am stunned that the U of A is raising the cost of classes If anything they should be finding ways to lower the costs to attract more students and also provide much better career counseling. Right now the University is just a people throughput factory. If you want to cut costs then reduce the salaries of the professors and the University president. These guys are setting in fat city getting up to $200k/year and much more plus many benefits. Many have Teaching assistants do most of their work. I graduated 56 years ago obtained several senior technical management jobs I developed a different perspective. Many PHDs are very narrow with little understanding of their world and were certainly not worth, what I had to pay them. Educators are supposed to do just that. So, why do so many kids walk away with large debts and then work at Starbucks? Universities need to dump the Accademia mentality and become mentors and coaches to help their proteges succeed in life.
Charles Blackstock
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.