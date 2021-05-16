 Skip to main content
Letter: RAISING WATER FEES
As a longtime resident of Pima County (21 years) currently living in District 1 I strongly oppose raising fees for water users outside the city limits. Those of us in the county provide the lions share of sales tax for both the City and the County. We pay our bills. We contribute.

Should this raise (be it 1% or 50%) go through I will be inclined to do less city wide shopping, see less entertainment, and participate less in City owned and or sponsored events. If the idea is to somehow drive a wedge between the two entities, this will be a start.

Perhaps those of us in the County should ask our supervisors to erect toll booths on I10 and I19 for those vehicles and transporters leaving the city and entering our zone.

There are many other ways to skin this cat.

Make the city work to figure it out and not just add a perfunctory raise in a utility that everyone needs and uses.

Baird Thompson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

