Letter: Raising water rates stops inequity
Letter: Raising water rates stops inequity

The Tucson City Council's decision to raise water rates for unincorporated Pima County is correct.

In 1976, the City Council voted to additionally raise water rates by 5 cents per hundred cubic feet (CCF) per zone to reflect the true cost of water distribution. In response, some Catalina Foothills residents successfully bought a council recall and a "postage stamp" rate increase was charged, which meant the lower incomed in lower elevations would subsidize the better off in higher elevations.

Water weighs 8.33.pounds and an acre foot of water weighs over 2.700,000 pounds, so serving the higher elevations cost a huge amount more than the lower elevations.

There are no "excess" charges in the council vote as you writer incorrectly claimed. Instead these charges remedy the council coup of 1977.

Finally, Tucson Water took over Catalina foothills water companies decades ago because the developers could not provide the water needed for further growth. City residents who are Tucson Water ratepayers deserve this proposed remedy by their council.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

