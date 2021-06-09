Letter: Randy Friese Shows Congressional Material

State Representative Randy Friese stepped up showing real courage with thoughtful legislative measurer establishing new meaningful regulations for the adult-use marijuana industry here in Arizona.
Totally new and swimming around almost without rules of business conduct across the country the marijuana industry needs lines drawn so new laws legalizing "pot" demonstrates it is still under some government control.
Since 2012 and the adoption by Colorado and Massachusetts undoing laws declaring "weed" a dangerous drug it has been off and running.
Not withstanding the governor's veto, Representative Friese is on the right track. With the marijuana industry speeding across the land it may not be too popular to attempt building any speed bumps along it's way. As a medical doctor and experienced legislator promotion to serve in Congress would make Arizona proud.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.