I am a transplant from Maine where I have used rank choice voting. Maine has urban and rural areas. It was easy, not confusing and resulted in a moderate democrat being elected as Governor. It made a difference. A governor was elected that received the majority of votes using this system. In the past (Paul LePage) was elected was less than 50% of the vote.
I have seen and heard all the arguments against this system before. Maine has a Democrat governor and both an independent and republican US Senator (Susan Collins).
I know that this system represents the consensus of “all the people “ of Maine.
Sheila Bourque
North side
