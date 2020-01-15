Letter: Rate hike for fossil fuel investment, really TEP.
View Comments

Letter: Rate hike for fossil fuel investment, really TEP.

I am struck by three pieces in Sunday’s paper: first, the front page TEP rate hike request for covering ‘its’ investment decision in fossil fuels, second, the article by Beth Burger pA12 indicating how our promoting of fracking and natural gas production will dramatically increase carbon dioxide production nationally and finally, Sharon Bronson’s praise for our local commitment and progress so far in decreasing greenhouse gas production in the county.

Since Pima county is stepping up to the plate and investing in clean energy shouldn’t we hold TEP to this same standard. We should not be rewarding its investment decision to continue to promote the use of fossil fuel‘s with a rate hike. I don’t know a place better suited to capitalize on the promise of solar energy than Southern Arizona. If taxpayers always bail out environmentally unsound investment decisions by TEP where is the incentive to get the clean energy we need and soon?

Linda Karl

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our horse

I have always thought amusing the story of the Emperor Caligula who reportedly appointed his horse, Incitatus, to serve in the Roman Senate. A…

Local-issues

Letter: Banner Hospital

With all the negative press about health care, it is a pleasure to report a positive story about Banner Hospital. On arrival from Boise, Idaho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News