Letter: Rate hike for fossil fuel investment, really TEP.

I am struck by three pieces in Sunday’s paper: first, the front page TEP rate hike request for covering ‘its’ investment decision in fossil fuels, second, the article by Beth Burger pA12 indicating how our promoting of fracking and natural gas production will dramatically increase carbon dioxide production nationally and finally, Sharon Bronson’s praise for our local commitment and progress so far in decreasing greenhouse gas production in the county.
Since Pima county is stepping up to the plate and investing in clean energy shouldn’t we hold TEP to this same standard. We should not be rewarding its investment decision to continue to promote the use of fossil fuel‘s with a rate hike. I don’t know a place better suited to capitalize on the promise of solar energy than Southern Arizona. If taxpayers always bail out environmentally unsound investment decisions by TEP where is the incentive to get the clean energy we need and soon?
Linda Karl
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.