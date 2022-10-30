Letter: Raul Grijalva-A refreshing politician

Re:October 4th article by Sara Kavaler-“Grijalva: ‘Common sense’ needed”
My wife and I are Oregon residents. We come to Green Valley every year to our condo during Fall and Spring for two months each season. We both read the above article at different times. We both agreed that Grijalva was the kind of politician we would like to vote for in Oregon if there was one who truly cared about the people and the democratic process our country has been governed by over the last (almost 250 years).
Politics didn’t appear to be a controlling issue in his statement. He seemed to really care about the people, environment, and policies and laws that truly work to make us happy, safe, and feel secure. So refreshing!
Peter Nunnenkamp
Bend, Oregon
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.