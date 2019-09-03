Re: the September 2 article "'Los Portales' home is journalist's homage to lovely Alamos, Sonora."
Fine photographer Ray Manley wasn’t the only one to fall for Alamos’ beauty. The Maxon Brothers, founders of Green Valley, Arizona, did, too. You can find their arched architecture in Green Valley Village off I-19 Esperanza exit, the East and West Villas, Abrego and La Canada Drives and in Townhouses I through VI. My folks’ 1965 townhouse in Townhouse II is a Maxon tribute to Alamos.
Judith Whipple
Green Valley
