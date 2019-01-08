Re: the Dec. 30 article "Ray Turner, ecological pioneer of the Sonoran Desert, dies at 91."
Tony Davis’ article on the death of Ray Turner was very well done. As a coauthor of Ray’s last book by the University of Arizona Press, “Requiem for the Santa Cruz,” I was often amazed at Ray’s grasp of ecological situations.
With environmental pressures resulting from increasing population growth of Tucson, the Santa Cruz Valley, and the Southwest in general, the loss of professionals as knowledgeable and even tempered as Ray is regrettable. Ray’s legacy should continue to encourage younger scientists to search for much needed solutions to increasing environmental problems.
R. Roy Johnson
Southeast side
