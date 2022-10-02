 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Raytheon awarded deal worth nearly $1B Sept. 23 article

  • Comments

A question for corporate participants in the global arms trade that fuels endless wars everywhere- that's Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and all the rest: How do you do it? How do you look at the worldwide suffering caused by your deadly products and see only a business opportunity? What is the matter with you? You seem to expect us to believe you are performing a valuable service, fulfilling some human need. Nonsense! You serve nobody but yourselves, nothing but your addiction to profit. You're sure right about one thing: "advanced threats emerging around the globe." Look in the mirror. The threat is you.

Kim Mathews

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more mill…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Letter: Ballot Propositions—my guide

“What’s On My Ballot?”landed in our home recently. It’s complex and detailed—a total of 11 Propositions on our 2022 Ballot. I went through the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News