Letter: Raytheon awarded deal worth nearly $1B Sept. 23 article

A question for corporate participants in the global arms trade that fuels endless wars everywhere- that's Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and all the rest: How do you do it? How do you look at the worldwide suffering caused by your deadly products and see only a business opportunity? What is the matter with you? You seem to expect us to believe you are performing a valuable service, fulfilling some human need. Nonsense! You serve nobody but yourselves, nothing but your addiction to profit. You're sure right about one thing: "advanced threats emerging around the globe." Look in the mirror. The threat is you.