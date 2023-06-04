Raytheon has scored yet another multi-million dollar contract for work on a line of weapons of war. It's no surprise that Raytheon declined to comment on the contract. Their reasons weren't given, but if I were engaged in the dirty business of making deadly weapons for big bucks, I wouldn't crow about it either. Say its name: War Profiteering. Don't buy the lie that weapons make anyone safe. No sane person believes that the next bomb or missile will be the one that brings victory for "the good guys." Outside the fantasy world of movies, war is just a bottomless rabbit hole. Wars ravage our planet not because we human beings are incapable of nonviolent conflict resolution, but because we have given too much power to those few who fuel wars everywhere to keep their cash flow going. It's way past time to pull the plug. Work for peace.