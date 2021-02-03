 Skip to main content
Letter: Raytheon's weapons sales to Saudi Arabia
Letter: Raytheon's weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

Last week, the Biden administration paused a massive sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States. This laudable action affects Raytheon, Southern Arizona's largest employer, to the tune of 519 million dollars. In response, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes addressed stockholders: "Look...peace is not going to break out in the Middle East anytime soon. I think it remains an area where we'll continue to see solid growth." Readers, what do you think about this naked admission of war profiteering? Should our community keep on supporting an enterprise which depends on neverending humanitarian crisis for its success?

Kim Mathews

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

