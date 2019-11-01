The snowbird who threatened that he and his friends will no longer spend their winters in Tucson if we become a sanctuary city highlights one more benefit of voting for Prop 205: fewer racists will be interested in coming to our city. My family chooses to live here because Tucson is multicultural, because it is diverse, because it is the birthplace of the sanctuary movement and because my friends and neighbors are determined to keep fighting to make Tucson a welcoming city that keeps all families free and together. If you have a problem with that, Mr. Snowbird, by all means find somewhere else to spend your time and money.
Cheryl Kohler
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.