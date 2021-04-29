Letter: Re. 4-29-21 article Vail school protests

Surprise, surprise: Az. anti mask whiners and crybabies have adopted the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection template to bully and threaten the Vail school board & staff; storming the building & violently disrupting legitimate school business.
I commend the Board for following proper safety recommendations by AZ. health services & CDC guidelines.
Also kudos for calling the police to deal with the loud mouth louts. But shame on the Sherriff's deputies for failing to convince these dime store terrorists yo leave. Here"s an idea. Arrest & prosecute the leaders of this group. They are not from Vail or even Pima county. If not ,prepare to see this template repeated everywhere.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.