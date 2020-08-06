Letter: Re: 41 Republican ballots mishandled at Tucson voting site

So 41 Republican ballots were mishandled at the Morris K. Udall voting site yesterday. From the Star's story, 'Voters were given and turned in incomplete ballots that only included the federal races and not local and state ballots, according to Nelson, who chalked the mistake up to "human error." The on-site inspector reviewed the sign-in sheet and determined that all the voters were Republican. He said that once the incorrect ballots were turned in, the voters cannot vote again." This was only discovered by a voter who summoned an Inspector to go to the site. Why was it just Republican' ballots? If this can happen at in person voting sites, imagine the same and more happening with mail in ballots, where you cannot summon an Inspector to check them all. Imagine some politically biased county official disqualifying questionable signatures on ballots of just one party, likely Republicans. Pima county is run by Democrats who are crazy with hate for Trump and Republicans. We need more Inspectors at polls.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
