Letter: Re 6/25 Dump TB Testing by Dave Glicksman:

TB and other diseases of antiquity have killed millions, but today we have proven surveillance tools and preventive measures to protect us.

The CDC and State of Arizona advise testing certain people for TB infection, including residents of long-term care facilities/nursing homes, and homeless shelters, as well as health-care workers caring for patients at increased risk for TB.

Active TB spreads through the air. It can infect lungs, brain, bones, kidneys and other organs with fatal results.

About 1 in 4 people worldwide are infected with TB. In many, it is asleep, but it can wake up when those people are malnourished or weak from other problems. COVID survivors with weakened immune systems may suffer reactivation of TB, Valley Fever or other infections that they contracted years ago.

Please support science education and public health measures. Our future depends upon them and leaders who recognize their value..

Steven Oscherwitz, MD Infectious Disease

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

