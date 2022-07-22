 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: RE: 7/1/22 Caitlin Schmidt article on U of A women's soccer

Caitlin Schmidt, who reported for the Star in Sept. 2020 on claims of abusive, neglectful behaviors being practiced against U of A track program student-athletes by their coaches, now has reported a similar story regarding the U of A women’s soccer program under departed head coach Tony Amato. Univ. of Florida athletic officials, where Amato arrived to coach after leaving the U of A in May 2021, terminated him in April 2022 after he had exhibited the same toxic, harassing behavior now being alleged by former U of A women players. Amato lasted eight years at the U of A, four under current AD Dave Heeke. Schmidt noted in the spring of 2020, a Wildcat player emailed Heeke outlining her concerns about Amato’s behavior – the player didn’t get much of a response. How much longer must we put up with an athletic dept. that allows this type of coaching behavior to continue after athletes have reached out to them for support?

Don Wagstaff

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

