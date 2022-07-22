Letter: RE: 7/1/22 Caitlin Schmidt article on U of A women's soccer

Caitlin Schmidt, who reported for the Star in Sept. 2020 on claims of abusive, neglectful behaviors being practiced against U of A track program student-athletes by their coaches, now has reported a similar story regarding the U of A women’s soccer program under departed head coach Tony Amato. Univ. of Florida athletic officials, where Amato arrived to coach after leaving the U of A in May 2021, terminated him in April 2022 after he had exhibited the same toxic, harassing behavior now being alleged by former U of A women players. Amato lasted eight years at the U of A, four under current AD Dave Heeke. Schmidt noted in the spring of 2020, a Wildcat player emailed Heeke outlining her concerns about Amato’s behavior – the player didn’t get much of a response. How much longer must we put up with an athletic dept. that allows this type of coaching behavior to continue after athletes have reached out to them for support?