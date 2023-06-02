As a retired RN, I've seen the scene described in this piece. As an injured patient, I have BEEN in this scene myself. I hope the writer is only venting her frustration and personal pain as she went through this ordeal with her father, and not indicting the first hospital for its apparent 'neglect' of its patients. She answers her own questions as she described her father being triaged at both ERs. He was NOT being neglected, he was being treated in order of priorities among others. Tests had been performed; needs established. Sad that his pain could not be immediately addressed, but his 'needs' were. Not only do ER staff have to deal with serious and multiple issues, they also have to somehow deal with people coming in for tummy aches, AND dealing with the families, all with a semblance of professional manner. Anyone who has ever heard, "are we there yet??" more than once per hour, knows what Im talking about.