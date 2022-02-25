Letter: re:All Az students deserve a professional librarian

Re: the Feb. 19 article "All AZ students deserve a professional librarian."
Judi Moreillon was right in her op-ed about school librarians. The legislature has not fully funded education since 2008. Schools have had to cut positions for librarians, nurses and counselors.
But the article just touched on another topic which needs citizens' actions: the many bills currently in the legislature which would ban books and prevent teachers from mentioning any topic which— heaven forbid— might make students "feel uncomfortable." One, HB2291, would even threaten to pull the teacher's credential if such an event were to occur.
Studies which rank states all put Arizona near the bottom in their support of education. A recent one even put us at number 50 with regards to class size, teacher pay, graduation rate and per pupil spending.
It is time for a hard look at just who is proposing these bad bills and who is refusing to provide proper funding for our schools. Once we figure that out, it is just a matter of putting an X in the proper box come November.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
