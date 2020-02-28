Letter: RE: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store
Re: the Feb. 26 article "No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store."

Amazon Go Grocery, go away, I say! Amazon delivery vehicles have already invaded my neighborhood, and it is way too easy to order from them online. Now you want me to go to a grocery store with few friendly faces and no way to help someone else reach something unless I want to be charged for their item. I shop at the same grocery store closest to my home every week. Yes, it's part of a chain, but the managers know me, the clerks know me, they order items for me, we exchange news of our families, trade recipes. In short, I am part of a community. As the daughter of a small town grocer and butcher, I saw the personal service my dad gave to his customers. Amazon Go Grocery will never match the individual connections made when people talk to each other.

Laura Steele

Northwest side

