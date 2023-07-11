None of this makes sense. Republican counties who consistently elect Republicans are claiming "massive" fraud. Counties who are voting for Donald Trump and conservatives down the ballot. So far, 3 county elections directors have quit their positions due to over-the-top partisanship from their fellow Republicans.

They elect Republican Legislators and Republican Supervisors and then claim "irregularities." Before 2020, no one made those claims publicly. Pinal County, for example, has elected Paul Gosar many times and now claims "irregularities." Should all their Legislators resign since they were elected by fraud? County Supervisors?

Good people are quitting because their lives and livelihoods are being threatened by partisan folks who are winning the elections.

How does any of this make sense?

John Yoakum

Midtown