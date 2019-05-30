Re: the May 15 article "Feds waive enviro laws to clear way for Arizona border wall."
If you go to Galvan's Twitter page, it is full of Latino empathetic stories. Galvan reported that there will be negative environmental impacts in building new border structures. She neglected to mention the current negative environmental impacts of smugglers and illegal immigrants who leave tons of trash in the desert, walk over endangered desert plants and ignite fires. She says that drug seizures by the Border Patrol in southern AZ are down, but does not mention that agents' attention have been diverted away from catching drug smugglers to dealing with a flood of Central Americans. She intimated that building a border wall was useless as Central Americans just surrender to Border Patrol agents. But she did not say that the surrendering occurs AFTER they have just entered the country illegally. More border structures could deter or stop that.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
