Letter: Re April 3 letter "freedom Shortage"

Re: the April 4 letter "Freedom shortage."

The Star regularly reports on frightening situations and world events, from climate to crime to disasters and war, but something more immediately terrifying appeared in the letters to the editor submission April 3 " Freedom Shortage". In it the author self identifies as a retired teacher. He posits that private enterprise can solve water shortages by easily building a national network of pipelines to move water from areas with ample supplies to sell to willing buyers with shortages. This "educator's" letter demonstrates a complete lack of any knowledge whatsoever of economics: physics: construction of any kind of pipeline: property ownership: permitting process: Law: ecology: or the appropriate roll of governments in the collective welfare of their citizens. Here's hopping his students, at least, appreciate that water arrives at their taps and commodes flush away sewage because government functions to make it so.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

