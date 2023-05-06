In the author’s highly informed and enlightening Opinion he quotes the plain but powerful language of the Arizona Statutes that charges the Arizona Corporation Commission with both protecting ratepayers—and getting out of the way of municipalities trying to do the same.

Let’s hear those words again: “The corporation commission shall have full power to, and shall, prescribe just and reasonable classifications ... and make and enforce reasonable rules, regulations, and orders for the convenience, comfort, and safety, and the preservation of the health, of the employees and patrons of such corporations ... incorporated cities and towns may be authorized by Law to exercise supervision over public service corporations …”

Fear of the ACC was a major unstated but well understood reason for the Mayor and Council’s endorsement of the franchise agreement. They were repeatedly advised that the ACC would strike down anything in any form that smacked of climate mitigation.

The City needs to act boldly not fearfully to protect its citizens. The law says so. Vote No 412.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley